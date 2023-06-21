Watch Now
Valley residents share photos and videos of southwest valley fire

Maule Fire - Dave Garcia
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 14:47:28-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators are still working to figure out what caused an apartment complex under construction in the southwest valley to go up in flames. A huge plume of smoke could be seen across the valley and it also caused some traffic delays. Channel 13 viewers shared their photos and videos from across the valley.

Channel 13 viewer Andres Gonzalez shares his video of the Maule fire
Maule Fire creidt Aaron Aguilar.jpg
Maule Fire - credit Aaron Aguilar
Maule Fire - Credit Aaron Aguilar

Channel 13 viewer Aaron Aguilar captures footage of the Maule Fire
Maule fire - Credit Allie Baumwoll
Maule Fire - Dave Garcia
Maule Fire - Irene Pengson
Maule Fire - Ellen Brower
Maule Fire - Heath Levitus
Channel 13 viewer Mike Dizzll shares his video of the Maule fire

