Large building goes up in flames in southwest Las Vegas Tuesday

Posted at 4:56 PM, Jun 20, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is a large fire developing at a building under construction near Buffalo and I-215 in southwest Las Vegas and is impacting traffic.

Crews are still arriving on scene to what is a two-alarm fire as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

RTC announced that all eastbound lanes are blocked on I-215 South before Buffalo Drive.

Multiple calls started to come in around 4:30 p.m., according to the Clark County Fire Department (CCFD)

Initial reports from first responding agencies show the location to be in the 8000 Block of West Maule Avenue in Las Vegas.

