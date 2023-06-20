Large building goes up in flames in southwest Las Vegas Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is a large fire developing at a building under construction near Buffalo and I-215 in southwest Las Vegas and is impacting traffic.

WATCH LIVE: Large fire puts up smoke in southwest Las Vegas.

Crews are still arriving on scene to what is a two-alarm fire as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

We are at 215 & Buffalo where an apartment building fire is happening, the apartment complex was under construction. Heavy smoke in the area and fire crews are putting out hotspots in the area from embers flying to nearby buildings @ktnv pic.twitter.com/FHBqGlnMHa — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) June 21, 2023

RTC announced that all eastbound lanes are blocked on I-215 South before Buffalo Drive.

Multiple calls started to come in around 4:30 p.m., according to the Clark County Fire Department (CCFD)

Initial reports from first responding agencies show the location to be in the 8000 Block of West Maule Avenue in Las Vegas.