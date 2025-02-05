Plans underway to rebuild Las Vegas apartment complex destroyed in large fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly two years ago, plumes of smoke could be seen for hours after a large fire broke out at an apartment project in the southwest valley. Now, according to permits issued by the Clark County Building Department, the apartment complex on West Maule Avenue is slated to be rebuilt.

The permits issued are for replacement apartment buildings lost in the fire and a parking garage at the 8030 West Maule Avenue address (on the corner of Buffalo Drive and the 215).

According to the property developer, Tru Development Co., construction for the complex is underway. Their site says the 16.12 acre lot will consist of 614 multifamily units and 2,500 square feet of retail space.

▶ Watch Tim Deters, president of Tru Development, says there's a rising demand for luxury apartments in Las Vegas

Developers see rise in demand for Las Vegas luxury apartments

On June 20, 2023, a fire engulfed the construction site and burned for the next several days. The Clark County Fire Department responded to the blaze, considering most of the buildings a total loss. Only a clubhouse survived..

▶ Watch Full press briefing on June 20, 2023, on the fire by Asst. Fire Chief Brian O'Neal

Briefing: Fire erupts at southwest Las Vegas apartment building under construction Tuesday

When the fire broke out, CCFD told Channel 13 high winds caused embers to spread to other buildings in the complex. The outbreak of the blaze caused nearby residents in other apartment complexes to evacuate as concerns of the fire spreading more arose.

▶ Watch Channel 13 speaks with nearby residents who had to evacuate

There were no deaths or serious injuries reported, but CCFD investigators estimated more than $100 million in damages were caused by the fire. Investigators also said they ruled out arson, but a clear cause of the fire has not been determined.