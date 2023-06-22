Investigative force looking into what caused $90 million apartment complex fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It has been two days since an apartment complex under construction went up in flames on West Maule, near South Buffalo and I-215.

According to Brian O'Neal, the assistant chief-rural services with the Clark County Fire Department, you'll still see fire and smoke in the area for awhile longer.

In a statement, he said fires are "deep seated in the piles of burning debris and occasionally flare-up." One truck has been put in place to continue to protect the clubhouse that was undamaged. Developers previously said the clubhouse was valued between $10 million and $15 million.

He added until the large piles of debris can be dispersed and extinguished, they will continue to smolder and smoke. If the wind picks up and sparks a larger fire, more resources will be dispatched to help.

O'Neal said crews are now rotating on four-hour schedules so the site is monitored 24 hours a day.

An investigative task force has been assembled with personnel from Clark County Fire Investigations, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Investigations, Henderson Fire Investigations, Nevada State Fire Marshal Investigators, and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms National Response Team.

Three engines are providing assistance to that effort including helping move material and cooling work areas that are still smoldering. Structural engineers have also been brought in to evaluate the structural stability of the concrete under the buildings.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

