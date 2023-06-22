Apartment building fire causes other fires in area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The apartment building that went up in flames on Tuesday near South Buffalo and I-215 in southwest Las Vegas continues to burn this morning.

It's also causing problems nearby as radiant heat and embers from that fire is creating additional, smaller fires.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, a dumpster fire was reported at 7900 West Sunset Road on Tuesday. When first responders arrived, fire department officials said there were several palm trees, bushes, a dumpster near the building, and a "rubber membrane on the roof" on fire. Authorities said that's a common material used for waterproofing commercial building.

Fire department officials said that spot fire was extinguished by crews that climbed onto the roof with hose lines and the fire didn't get inside the building.

Another fire was also reported at 7960 Rafael Rivera Way, which is at the 2ONE5 Apartments. Several callers told the fire department there were several trees and bushes on fire.

Department officials said crews found several dumpsters, shrubs, and material on the apartment clubhouse roof on fire. The department said crews accessed the roof using ground ladders and cut several openings to extinguish fire that had spread to the clubhouse attic.

According to fire department officials, crews were in the area for about three hours putting out spot fires and looking for any possible new fires in the area north of the freeway.

As for the apartment building that's currently burning, Clark County officials said that decision was made to protect the complex's clubhouse, which is worth between $10 million and $15 million.

Specialized equipment is expected to arrive today to demolish what's left of the damaged structures.

