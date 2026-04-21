Homes take shape after decades of uncertainty for residents of 'sinking' Windsor Park community

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After decades of uncertainty, families in the sinking Windsor Park community are finally seeing progress as walls and roofs take shape for their long-awaited homes.

There are 93 houses going up in the new Windsor Park community in North Las Vegas.

Jhovani Carrillo follows up to see the progress being made in this North Las Vegas community:

Homes take shape after years of uncertainty for residents of 'sinking' community

Frank Hawkins, executive director of the Community Development Program Center of Nevada, is in charge of making these homes come to life.

Hawkins said since they received construction approval in January, crews have been working nonstop to get the homes built.

When Channel 13 talked with Windsor Park residents last September, the site was an empty lot covered in tumbleweeds. Now, 70 homes have taken shape, with more still on the way.

"We will finish the houses in a shorter time frame than it took us to get approval," Hawkins said.

For decades, Windsor Park locals have been fighting for these new homes after watching their original neighborhood, which was built in the '60s on unstable ground, start to sink over time.

Hawkins said preventative work was done to ensure that would not happen to the new homes.

"We have post-tension slabs, which means there's tension on the slabs — that if the ground moves, then it could move with that," Hawkins said.

Hawkins is hopeful all the residents will be in their new homes by December. He said the people who have lived in the community the longest will get first choice.

"Others want to place Bibles in their foundation; we're going to let them. We're going to help to make it as special as possible because over the 30-plus year fight, it is special," Hawkins said.

Hawkins said the next biggest project for the community will be to get the sewer, water, and power done.

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