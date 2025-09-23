Federal funding secured for Windsor Park project as construction moves forward

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A critical deadline has been met for the Windsor Park project in North Las Vegas, bringing both relief and skepticism to families who have been living with sinking homes since the 1980s.

Nevada State Senator Dina Neal confirmed the federal funding tied to the project that was approved in 2023 has been secured, meaning construction will move forward. The state met Friday's federal funding deadline, keeping millions of dollars in place for the new community.

WATCH | Windsor Park resident shares his experience with Abel Garcia

With SB 393 failing to pass, time is running out for Windsor Park residents

For residents like Edward McCall, who has been living in a sinking home for years, the news brings mixed emotions after decades of promises.

VIDEO: Owners of sinking Windsor Park homes demand answers

SINKING HOMES: North Las Vegas residents waiting for help from City

"You didn't hear nothing," McCall said.

He said that frustration stems from years of waiting and watching promises come and go.

"That's real frustrating because everything is happening so slow because it's been years, you know, since we got started on this," McCall said.

The City of North Las Vegas said in a statement that they are only reviewing permits.

"Other than reviewing applications and issuing building permits as we do for any new development, the city is not involved with Windsor Park," the city said.

The developer with Community Development confirmed they now have a grading permit. A team member promised to break ground this Thursday and insisted they will make it happen no matter what.

Still, McCall said he remains cautious about the latest promises.

"You're now to the point where I'll believe it when I see it, right?" I asked.

"That's right," McCall said.

For McCall and the 92 families left in Windsor Park, decades of waiting may finally show progress with funding locked in and grading set to start this week.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

