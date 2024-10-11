'We were promised': Lombardo's funding reallocation proposal faces opposition from Windsor Park residents

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homeowners living with sinking houses in the historic Windsor Park neighborhood in North Las Vegas are concerned that a proposal by Governor Joe Lombardo's office to reallocate funds earmarked for their new homes could further delay progress on construction.

Those residents are worried that they might lose those funds altogether and that their decades-long battle may never end.

"I just pray that one day I'm not sleeping and the house doesn't cave in on me," said 48-year Windsor Park resident Nancy Johnson.

Johnson walked us through her home Thursday, showing us the downhill slant in her floors and cracks in the walls and ceilings. She said relocating funds feels like a "bait and switch" considering how dire the situation is for her and her neighbors.

"We need these funds for our homes," Johnson said. "Don't make us a promise then move back on it. Your word is your bond, and that's the way things should be."

State Senate Bill 450 passed in 2023 and committed $37 million of federal funds to build new homes and relocate the many longtime Windsor Park residents and homeowners.

In a letter to legislators in late September though, Governor Lombardo's chief of staff explained the project is around eight months behind schedule, asking lawmakers to consider moving $25 million of the $37 million to other housing projects and replace it with money from the state's general fund.

Johnson was one of about a dozen people testifying before the Nevada State Legislature's Interim Finance Committee on Thursday, urging them to not reallocate the funds.



"I can see a light at the end of the tunnel," longtime resident Barbara Carter told lawmakers Thursday morning. "I would like to see this done before I am no longer here. I would like to see a home built that my daughter and granddaughter can live in because that's what I've been working towards all my life."

The governor's office and staff from the Nevada Housing Division said they're worried the money dedicated to the Windsor Park project in SB 450 won't be used by the end of December 2026 — the use it or lose it deadline from the federal government.

"As we were evaluating the progress and evaluating what's happening, it became apparent fairly recently that, potentially, we're going to miss the mark," Nevada Housing Division Administrator Steve Aichroth told lawmakers.

However, we asked the developer of the project, Frank Hawkins, at a community meeting last month if he felt he could meet the deadline: "I'm relatively comfortable that we will spend the money."

At that same community meeting in late September, Lombardo's communications director, Elizabeth Ray, explained the rationale for his office's proposal, centered around their concerns about the delays in the project to this point and the desire to ensure funding won't be lost.

"[Lombardo] doesn't want the federal government to come in and take your federal dollars," Ray told Windsor Park residents. "He is just saying, 'let's use that $25 million for other projects, and then we are going to give you the exact same amount of state money,' so you can use that no matter how long it takes."

Several legislators made it clear Thursday the funding has already been agreed to and allocated, and they don't want to push this issue off any further.

"The ask to reconfigure those funds is above and beyond, and we need to figure out a way to make this work for these residents," Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro said. "We can't just be another place where their pleas are found on deaf ears."

Meanwhile, homeowners are left hoping to see progress.

"The governor passed a bill, the contractor is ready to roll, so what's the problem?" Nancy Johnson asked. "Why can't we go forward and get our homes built like we were promised?"