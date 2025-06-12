NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Relief is finally on the way for families living in North Las Vegas' sinking Windsor Park neighborhood after decades of struggle. The city's planning commission has unanimously approved a redevelopment plan, paving the way for residents to be relocated.

VIDEO: North Las Vegas approves redevelopment plan for Windsor Park residents

North Las Vegas approves plan to relocate Windsor Park residents after decades of sinking homes

The commission voted to move forward with a project to build 93 new homes, sending the plan to the city council for final approval.

"Finally, after 35 years, the whole thing is going to be completed," said Pamela Neal, a Windsor Park resident.

For Neal, the decision brings immense relief after years of uncertainty.

"The bubble that is out of my stomach, the butterflies — it's over," Neal said.

Built on unstable ground in the 1960s, Windsor Park has been literally sinking due to years of groundwater extraction and geological shifts. Residents have endured cracked foundations, slanted walls, and were forced to stay in deteriorating homes until now.

The city has purchased new land just minutes away — near Carey and MLK — for about $10 million. The plan involves building 93 new homes with the help of $37 million in federal funding, which must be used by September 19.

Developer Frank Hawkins says if everything goes as planned, the project should be completed by December 2026.

"Oh yeah, we think staff turns around that grading permit, we pull our other permits, and we will get going on the grading," Hawkins said.

For Neal, the decision represents a victory that spans generations.

"I'm very ecstatic, so I can call my dad and tell my dad that I won the fight that he was fighting, that he gave up on," Neal said.

The North Las Vegas City Council is set to vote on the project on July 2.

