After years of delays, Windsor Park families see construction begin on long-awaited neighborhood rebuild

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a story Channel 13 has been covering for years.

Families in North Las Vegas' Windsor Park neighborhood are finally seeing concrete progress after decades of living in sinking homes built on unstable ground.

Construction crews broke ground this week on a new 93-home development that will replace the original Windsor Park community, where dozens of homes have been slowly sinking since they were built in the 1960s on unstable soil.

The groundbreaking marks a significant milestone for residents who have endured years of delays and broken promises from city and state officials.

Prentiss Lanier, who was born and raised in the original Windsor Park, watched the construction begin from his family home Thursday afternoon.

"I'm happy for my grandmother and my auntie," Lanier said.

The new development is located at the corner of Cartier Avenue and MLK Boulevard in North Las Vegas. Construction crews are currently leveling the land and preparing the site for utilities installation.

Workers will first clear and level the entire area before bringing in power, sewer, water and gas lines. Road construction will follow, with home building expected to begin after the infrastructure is complete.

"The residents — a lot of people here like my neighbor, he passed away. They didn't get to see it. But my grandmother and them here, they get to see it. By the time they put something to work, it's good. I love it," Lanier said.

The original Windsor Park homes were unknowingly constructed on unstable ground, causing them to sink over the decades. The deteriorating conditions eventually forced the state to intervene and relocate residents to new land.

Despite the progress, Lanier says families remain cautiously optimistic. Years of unfulfilled promises from city and state leaders have left residents watching closely to ensure this project moves forward as planned.

"I'm glad and I know my grandma and them are so glad," Lanier said.

A grading company employee working on the site said the area will look dramatically different within the next two weeks as heavy equipment begins moving dirt and preparing the foundation for the new community, starting Friday.



