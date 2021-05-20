Help available for Southern Nevadans facing eviction because of pandemic

Thousands of people living in Southern Nevada are facing possible eviction after the eviction moratorium expires.

The Southern Nevada Prevention Program has been established to help lower-income families who are facing eviction. Officials say the program is meant to help qualifying households by paying up to 12 months of back rent and providing legal advice and mediation between tenants and landlords.

A tenant who receives an eviction notice should promptly file a response with the local Justice Court identified on the notice and select mediation in their response.

Responses may be filed online or via email with some courts.

Tenants may also file responses in person at court or at one of several community outreach events Legal Aid Center will host next month.

Tenants who need assistance with their response, or other steps in the process should contact Legal Aid Center at (702) 386-1070.

As with other CHAP applicants, tenants facing eviction will be required to provide financial and other documentation and fall under strict income limits.

Household of four must have made less than $60,000 in 2020 to qualify for existence.

