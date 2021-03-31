Vegas-area attorney worries about wave of evictions after moratorium ends

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A final extension for the state's ban on evictions. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is giving two more months of protection if you are behind on rent.

After that, the federal moratorium will stay in place for another 30 days.

During that time eviction case filings may resume in the courts. But renters will be protected from eviction through the end of the CDC moratorium.

A staff attorney at the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada told 13 Action News the governor's announcement is welcome news for renters, but she is worried about a wave of evictions when the state and federal moratoriums run out this summer.

We know thousands of tenants are still waiting for housing assistance money through CHAP. The state and Clark County are dealing with a backlog of applications.

However, both are vowing to process those payments as quickly as possible.