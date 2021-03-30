Menu

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to provide update on state’s eviction moratorium on Tuesday

Posted at 12:34 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 15:34:07-04

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to provide an update on the state's eviction moratorium.

The press conference will be held virtually via Zoom and the governor will be joined by Shannon Chambers, president of the board of directors from Home Means Nevada, Kevin Schiller, the assistant county manager for Clark County, Majority Leader Cannizzaro and Speaker Frierson to provide Tuesday's update, according to the governor's office.

Previously, the Biden administration had extended the federal eviction moratorium for tenants who are unable to make rent payments during the pandemic.

The ban on renter evictions was scheduled to expire on March 31 and extended through June 30.

