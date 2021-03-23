Tenants, landlords still waiting for rental assistance as eviction moratorium looms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The clock is ticking for many Southern Nevada tenants and landlords as the eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of the month.

Thousands are still waiting on rental assistance, and some say the help may come too late.

RELATED: Approximately 23,500 Clark County households still waiting for help with rent

“We’re scared we’re going to lose our lights, our water, gas, a roof over our head and be homeless on the street, it’s just really bad,” says Shannon Thompson, who is waiting on rental assistance. “If we can’t pay them rent and something breaks down, how are they going to fix it?”

Thompson has been waiting since November of last year to get help.

“I’ve called, I’ve emailed, no response,” says Thompson.

Luckily, Thompson is working with his landlord to stay afloat and work out rent payments.

HOUSING HELP: Vegas area leaders talk evictions, legal aid

“This is frustrating for all of us,” says Danielle Gallant, Guardian Realty.

Gallant says about half a dozen of her tenants have applied for rental assistance, but she’s only received confirmation that assistance money is on the way for one of them.

“That was three weeks ago and we have yet to see that check,” says Gallant.

Gallant believes extending the moratorium will not be a solution come April 1, and she’s asking for the state to get with property managers to find the solution.

In fact, she’s offered her services to the state to identify which tenants are in need, to help collect assistance documents, and take the heavy load off caseworkers.

“If they would just take up our offer for property managers to assistance and all work together then we wouldn’t be so frustrated, but they’re trying to handle it all on their own,” says Gallant.

RELATED: Timeline for coronavirus pandemic in Nevada

Clark County tells 13 Action News that when money from CHAP (Clark County Housing Assistance Program) ran out, 12,000 households were left with pending applications.

Earlier this year, when the county received additional money, they accepted new applications.

That now leaves over 23,000 tenants and landlords waiting.

“Unfortunately, the landlords are going to have to vary the brunt of that they had had absolutely no control over,” says Gallant.