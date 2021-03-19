Housing Help: Vegas area leaders talk evictions, legal aid

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday marks one year since Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency directive placing a ban on evictions for nonpayment.

The moratorium was extended several times and now we're less than two weeks from it coming to an end.

On Wednesday, Clark County Commissioners Tick Segerblom and William McCurdy teamed up with Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz to hold a virtual town hall and answer questions about evictions and legal aid.

The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada says the worst thing a tenant can do is nothing.

"About 75% of the eviction cases are granted because the tenant does nothing," said Jim Berchtold, the nonprofit's director of development. "So the eviction is granted automatically."

"That's the worst thing that can happen," he said. "So take action, protect yourself and apply for rental assistance."

Tenants are also encouraged to work with their landlords.

The governor was asked about extending the current moratorium during a recent press conference about vaccines. He said the focus of the conference was vaccines and did not elaborate on housing, but the governor also said he is working with legal officials on a plan.

