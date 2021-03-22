Approximately 23,500 Clark County households still waiting for help with rent

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many Las Vegas residents were forced to apply for housing assistance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Clark County CARES (Coronavirus Aid and Relief and Economic Support Act) Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) was announced in July 2020 and received $97 million initially.

The county used that money to help 22,500 households before the money ran out, leaving about 12,000 households with pending applications.

County officials decided to carry over those 12,000 applications after receiving word that more money was on the way.

In late January/early February, the county received an additional $32 million and new guidelines.

The new guidelines also required a new online processing system.

Also, the county continued to accept new applications.

Because of this, there are about 23,500 households still waiting for help.

According to Kulin, the county is expecting about $120 million in additional funding for the second assistance program from the state and neighboring cities. The combined $161 million is expected to be enough to help 40,000 households.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 10 million people are behind on their rent payments. The current eviction moratorium is expected to end in less than 2 weeks.

Studies have found that evictions spread COVID-19 because it results in people being forced into more crowded living situations, often moving in with family members or friends.

