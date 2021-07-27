End of the Eviction Moratorium: What next?

The eviction moratorium is coming to an end on Aug. 1 and landlords, tenants and homeowners are worried about the future. 13 Action News is taking a closer look at what it will mean in a series of special stories this week.

What does the end of the eviction moratorium mean for landlords?

Landlords expected to return to normal operations when the state and federal eviction moratorium expired, but delay after delay stemmed their ability to get paying renters into delinquent units.

Nevadans worried about losing homes, homeowner rights when facing foreclosure

Owning a home is the American dream and many Nevadans are worried about losing that dream after missing mortgage payments during the pandemic.