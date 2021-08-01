Federal eviction moratorium expires leaving renters at risk of homelessness amid a pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The day many people have feared for months has passed, and millions of Americans behind on rent are vulnerable to loss of housing.

The federal eviction moratorium expired on Saturday.

Census data indicated 12,000,000 Americans are behind on rent and facing eviction, but renters in Nevada have more protections than the vast majority of Americans following the 2021 legislative session.

Any renter who applied for up to 18 months of rental assistance as part of the American Rescue Plan's $47,000,000,000 in rental assistance, only $3,000,000,000 of which has been paid out, is protected from eviction under Nevada law until their application has been processed.

The renter must answer the eviction notice in court and notify the judge of their application status and the judge will issue a stay on eviction until the payout is made to the landlord or the application is denied.

Another new law will help people who've been evicted find another apartment by automatically sealing any eviction record caused by Covid-related non-payment of rent.

A relatively small number of landlords were also given more options during the legislative session, and legal experts like Nona Lawrence said it could help federal aid flow to the property owners who operate on a smaller scale.

"The landlords can ask for assistance as well," she said, "so it's not just a tenant saying 'hey, I need some assistance,' the landlord may also file and say my tenant is here, they owe this much, I would like to file assistance."

That provision only applies to single family home owners renting a unit there who's tenant either refuses to apply for assistance on their own or can't be reached by social workers.