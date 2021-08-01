Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, Housing Navigation Center, provide help after eviction moratorium ends

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The federal moratorium on evictions expires Sunday.

Catholic Charities is standing by to lend a helping hand.

As COVID caused a health and economic crisis here in the Valley, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada heard a call to action to help those hit hardest by the pandemic.

Nicole Anderson, Director of Social Services says they adjusted to a new normal and continued to serve the community despite going through a tough time.

"A lot of people that came to us needed help, and we were there for them," Anderson said.

Now, the organization is preparing to step up for the Valley once again as the eviction moratorium comes to an end.

The eviction moratorium could potentially leave thousands without a place to call home.

Anderson recognized the need to act quickly during the COVID crisis and in October of 2020 the Housing Navigation Center opened their doors to help those who lost their income and homes.

And now, they're preparing to do the same less than a year later.

"For anyone that needs assistance with housing resources, food resources, we are here to help you," Anderson said.

Anderson says anyone can apply for the Housing Navigation program and they will do their best to meet your needs.

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is not the only resource in the valley willing to help.

The Las Vegas Rescue mission is also offering help to those in need, as well as the CARES Housing Assistance program.

"We are all in this together, we are here to help," Anderson said.

The Housing Navigation Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the Housing Navigation Center, click here.

