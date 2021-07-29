Las Vegas Justice Court to be open Fridays

LAS VEGAS, NV (KTNV) — A new court order issued in Las Vegas could mean renters have less time when facing eviction. This comes as the final moratorium on lock-outs is set to expire after July 31.

We're talking about Administrative Order 21-08 from the Las Vegas Justice Court signed on Tuesday.

It says the Court will now be open Fridays from 8am to 4pm effective immediately.

Since July 2020, the Court was closed on Friday as part of a cost savings measure due to the pandemic.

Nevada Legal Services says the timing of this order is disappointing and "...was issued with virtually no warning." They fear some residents could become homeless on a filing technicality.

That's because it changes how the number of days a renter has to respond to an eviction notice are counted.

Renters will have at least one less day to respond and maybe more depending on what day of week they are served.

This only applies to cases in Las Vegas Justice Court.

North Las Vegas and Henderson Courts will remain closed on Fridays.

Here is the full statement from Nevada Legal Services:

The Las Vegas Justice Court has been closed on Fridays since July, 2020. In the afternoon of this past Tuesday, July 27, 2021, the Las Vegas Justice Court issued Administrative Order #21-08 which provides that the Las Vegas Justice Court, starting immediately, will be open on Fridays. Our office just became aware of this Administrative Order this morning.

This action is particularly significant with regard to eviction notices, which require a tenant to file a challenge to an eviction notice (Tenant’s Affidavit) within a limited number of days. By adding an additional judicial day to the week, a tenant now has 1 to 4 less days within which to file a Tenant’s Affidavit with the court. How many days less depends on what day the eviction notice is served and how the counting of judicial days is affected by the weekends. For example, if an eviction notice for nonpayment of rent, which provides 7 days to file a Tenant’s Affidavit, is served on a Monday, a tenant will now have 1 less day within which to file. However, if this eviction notice is served on a Tuesday or Wednesday, the tenant will now have 4 less days within which to file than they did before this Administrative Order was issued.

If a tenant does not file within the prescribed time period, any attempt by a tenant to file a Tenant’s Affidavit will be rejected and the court will issue an eviction order at the landlord’s request without a hearing or any other opportunity for the tenant to assert a defense.

Our office is very disappointed with the timing of this Administrative Order and that it was issued with virtually no warning. The CDC moratorium is set to expire in two days. This moratorium has prevented countless Las Vegas residents from being evicted and rendered homeless during this COVID-19 pandemic. As this moratorium is lifted, it is anticipated that the number of eviction notices being served will skyrocket starting next week. At a time when many of our Las Vegas residents are struggling to keep a roof over their head and food on their table, the timeframe for filing just immediately became shorter. Even more significant than that though is that countless tenants, in anticipation of the oncoming waive of eviction notices, have been advised by our office and other legal professionals to not count Fridays when calculating the time within which to file. There is no time to adequately advise all those tenants that if they count the days as advised, they may end up filing late, having their Tenant’s Affidavit rejected for untimely filing, having what is essentially a default eviction order granted against them, and being locked out of their homes a couple days later. While the exact number is not known, there is little doubt that this Administrative Order will cause many of our Las Vegas residents to become homeless on a filing technicality. It is unfortunate, to say the least.