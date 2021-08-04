WATCH LIVE: Evictions moratorium panel answers lingering questions about housing in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The previous federal eviction moratorium ended four days ago, and on Tuesday evening the Centers for Disease Control put in place a new moratorium that will run through Oct. 3 for counties in the U.S. experiencing substantial and high levels of COVID-19 community transmission.

With all this back and forth, many in Las Vegas are left wondering what happens next? Will thousands lose their homes? Will landlords ever get their money?

13 Action News hopes to get a little more clarity on this issue. Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. we are hosting a special panel of experts to discuss the evictions moratorium and answer questions many in the community are facing.

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. we are hosting a special panel of experts to discuss the evictions moratorium and answer questions many in the community are facing.

Panel members include:



Kaila Leavitt, an eviction specialist

Susy Vasquez with the Nevada Apartment Association

Aron MacDonald with the Legal Aid of Southern Nevada

Chief Justice Melissa Saragosa with the Las Vegas Justice Court

For the sake of transparency, we do want to note that we extended invitations to Clark County, which is running the rental assistance program, Nevada assembly members and Nevada's U.S. representatives. All of them declined to address these issues on the panel tonight.