Henderson panel to address housing rights and resources

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is partnering with other local municipalities and housing experts Tuesday afternoon to help people facing a looming housing crisis as part of Fair Housing Month.

Community Development and Services Assistant Director Lisa Corrado will moderate a virtual panel of experts including Jim Berchtold, directing attorney with the Consumer Rights Project and Legal Aid of Southern Nevada, Katherine Knister Zook, Silver State Fair Housing Council executive director, and Kristin Cooper, assistant director at Clark County Social Service.

The panel will address three key issues facing home owners and renters that have been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic including assistance available for rent and utilities, the coming end of the eviction moratorium, and housing rights for people who've faced discrimination.

RELATED: Gov. Steve Sisolak extends Nevada’s eviction moratorium for 2 months

Corrado said knowing your rights and resources is the first step toward keeping a roof over your head.

"We will have people become unhoused and increase our vulnerable populations that are homeless or become homeless," she said, "so it's very important that they know where to go to get these resources and that they're in the cue."

Corrado acknowledged that many people struggling with housing may not have the technology or internet access to join the virtual panel discussion so she suggested anyone in need of help call 211 to find available resources.

The link to connect to the virtual panel will be activated closer to the beginning of the discussion at 2:00 p.m.