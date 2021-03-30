Federal eviction moratorium extension causing concern for landlords in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three more months of relief for renters is on the way, but with that relief comes a bigger strain on landlords and their bottom line.

A Las Vegas property manager says her concern is that once the federal moratorium is inevitably lifted, tenants may be able to walk away before an eviction is put on their record.

“If a tenant decides before the moratorium is lifted to vacate the house without any notice, they’re gone,” says Danielle Gallant, Guardian Realty. “You have to be able to know where they physically live to send them a demand letter to serve them”

While eviction moratoriums can be found across the nation at the federal and state level, Gallant says uncertainty will likely continue with either.

“Gov. Sisolak pretty much mimicked the same criteria as the CDC affidavit for his eviction moratorium,” says Gallant.

Nevada’s moratorium has yet to be extended.

“They’re not going to be able to council or point tenants or landlords in any direction because it must be done on the state level,” says Gallant.

The Nevada State Apartment Association, which advocates for landlords, says more and more people in the state are abusing the system and not willing to pay rent or enter a payment plan.

This was something Gov. Sisolak insisted must be done last year.

The association says the impact of non-payment is devastating for landlords.

“We are starting to struggle, mom and pops for sure. I know many of them are facing foreclosure and that will definitely impact the housing dynamic in Nevada,” says Susy Vasquez.

Gallant has shared with 13 Action News in the past that as the debt grows with no means of paying the landlords back, renters could face a big hit to their credit and it could be harder to find a place to rent in the future.