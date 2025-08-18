LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the community concerns we hear about most often is water waste, especially now that new cuts to Nevada's share of Lake Mead have been announced amid the deepening Colorado River crisis.

What's the deal with grass lining Summerlin streets amid conservation rules?

With reservoir levels projected to continue dropping, few things make Las Vegas locals hotter than seeing a corporation keep its grass, and water when they shouldn't, while the rest of us are getting rid of our lawns or being hit with excessive use fees for trying to keep them green.

That's the topic of the latest email sent by a local viewer asking 'Darcy, what's the deal?'

Las Vegas local Ray Goss keeps a close eye on his Summerlin neighborhood. Like all of us, he's concerned about the valley's shrinking water supply and ensuring we're all playing by the evolving rules to conserve.

Ray emailed me about the grass bordering both sides of Hills Center Drive between Lake Mead and Town Center. With all the restrictions on water use, Ray wondered why Summerlin is still allowed to have grass in that location. He also expressed concern after seeing that grass being watered at 1:00 p.m on a recent Monday afternoon.

I took Ray's concerns to the Las Vegas Valley Water District and learned that the section of grass along Hills Center is considered "nonfunctional," and that property owners, including Summerlin, have until the end of 2026 to replace it. Summerlin is in the midst of implementing its grass removal plan.

KTNV Summerlin grass removal.

The Water District shared Ray's concern about the grass being watered at 1:00 p.m. on a Monday, which is not permitted under the community's summer watering schedule. Under these rules we're all only allowed to water before 11:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m. The Water District told me they would send water waste investigators to the area to check it out.

I also reached out to the Howard Hughes Corporation and they told me to date, Summerlin has removed over 21 acres, or 950,000 square feet, of nonfunctional turf, saving 52 million gallons of water annually.

Summerlin plans to have removal completed by end of next year.

If you see water waste, the LVVWD wants to hear from you. Click here for details on how to file a complaint.