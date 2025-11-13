Formula One Las Vegas security likely to be enhanced after violent incidents at outdoor events nationwide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Security measures for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix should be significantly enhanced this year following a series of violent incidents at large outdoor events across the country. That according to Walter Kimble, a retired police chief who now works as a motorsports and tourism safety consultant.

The expected changes come in response to what Kimble describes as a "diametric shift" in how law enforcement approaches major events, particularly after the New Year's Day tragedy in New Orleans and other recent attacks.

"What we continue to see are new actors that don't have the big social media footprint, don't have alarms being raised by friends and family due to overt behavior, and just striking out," Kimble said.

He said the challenge is particularly acute for events like Formula One, where potential threats can emerge from individuals who weren't previously on law enforcement's radar.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix presents unique security challenges due to its location on public streets surrounded by tall buildings and hotels, creating "many places that someone could secrete themselves and hope to do some type of harm," said Kimble.

He says this year's attendees should expect to see law enforcement officers positioned on rooftops and in upper-floor suites of nearby buildings. This approach, known as "sweep it and keep it," involves securing high-ground positions or placing law enforcement there to prevent unauthorized access.

Additional security measures may include increased armed security on buses, more scrutiny of access passes, multiple layers of restricted zones for vehicle traffic, and complete shutdowns of specific areas around the racecourse.

Officials must prepare for the possibility that the F1 event could be a terrorist target, though Kimble hopes the recently brokered ceasefire in Gaza may reduce tensions.

"You're bringing many race teams from all different parts of the globe, and that brings with it some different socio and political—could be upheaval—towards the event," Kimble said.

Pro-Palestinian protests have disrupted sporting events throughout 2025, including Spain's most prestigious cycling race, the Spanish Vuelta, where the final stage in Madrid was canceled due to massive demonstrations. Other cycling events, soccer matches, Wimbledon in June, and a Davis Cup tennis match in September were also impacted by protest-related safety concerns.

The F1 event historically brings increases in specific types of crime, particularly human trafficking. In 2023, a Metro sting operation resulted in more than 70 arrests during Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, with 215 victims identified and offered help.

"The movement in human trafficking at events like this is tremendously alarming," Kimble said.

He emphasized that local hospital and hotel workers, as well as race fans, can help by recognizing the universal sign for "I need help" — a one-handed gesture where you hold your palm out, tuck your thumb into your palm, then fold your fingers down over your thumb. This discreet signal can be used when verbal communication isn't safe.

KTNV A universal "I need help" hand gesture demonstrated by retired police chief Walter Kimble.

Despite the challenges of hosting a race on public streets, Kimble noted that organizers have several years of experience and successes to build upon.

Kimble encourages everyone to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to police or security officers. For race attendees, he recommends arriving early, being prepared for additional security screening, and following all directions from race staff and law enforcement.

