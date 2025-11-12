LVMPD share safety preparations, helpful tips as Grand Prix returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is preparing for one of its biggest weekends of the year as Formula One returns to the Strip. With thousands of visitors expected to pack the area, Metro Police and emergency services are implementing comprehensive safety plans while warning residents and workers to prepare for significant traffic disruptions.

Metro Police, Clark County Fire, and Formula One representatives held a press conference at Metro headquarters to outline their key safety strategies just eight days before Formula One takes over the city.

[FULL PRESSER] LVMPD Deliver Safety Guidance Ahead of 2025 F1 Las Vegas

Undersheriff Andrew Walsh described the event as a large-scale, highly coordinated operation featuring a robust law enforcement presence inside the track and throughout the Strip. The security plan includes uniformed officers, plainclothes personnel, and other Metro resources working together to keep people safe.

"We will see a robust law enforcement presence inside the track and all along the Strip," Walsh said.

In addition to Metro Police, hundreds of private security employees will work inside the venue and on pedestrian bridges each night. Safety enclosures have been installed on public and private pedestrian bridges to keep objects off the track and maintain pedestrian traffic flow so people can move safely to their destinations.

Major road closures planned

Clark County Fire Chief and Las Vegas Grand Prix officials are urging residents to plan ahead for extensive road closures around the circuit from Thursday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 23.

Soft closures begin at 1 p.m., with hard closures starting at 3 p.m.

Affected streets include portions of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane, Harmon Avenue, and Sands Avenue. On Thursday and Friday, roads typically begin reopening around 10 p.m., with full reopenings around midnight.

On Sunday, crews start reopening roads at midnight, with full clearance expected by about 2 a.m., though timing can vary depending on how quickly crews can clear the circuit.

Transportation alternatives recommended

Officials are emphasizing that Formula One is a walking event and encouraging the use of alternative transportation. The monorail and designated park-and-ride and rideshare locations are available, with locals fares applying at most monorail stations.

The LVCVA employee park-and-ride will operate from Tuesday evening through Sunday morning to help hospitality staff navigate the event weekend.

Important event rules and restrictions

Gates open daily at 2:30 p.m., with re-entry allowed until 7 p.m. requiring mobile ticket scan-out. A clear bag policy is in effect, allowing totes and backpacks no larger than 12 x 6 x 12 inches, and small handbags or fanny packs no larger than 6 x 9 inches. Diaper bags are permitted with infants.

Plastic or silicone water bottles up to 24 ounces are allowed, and water refill stations will be available throughout the venue. Glass is prohibited on the Strip starting Monday, Nov. 18 through the end of the race.

For live updates, attendees can download the official F1 mobile app, check transportation.f1LasVegasGP.com, or sign up for text alerts by texting F1LV to 31996. Officials recommend planning ahead, following posted detours, and allowing extra travel time.

