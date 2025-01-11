Here's how you can save money and water by replacing your grass

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking to save some cash, Congresswoman Susie Lee, the Bureau of Reclamation, and the Southern Nevada Water Authority are introducing a new rebate program that'll pay Southern Nevadans to convert their grass yards to natural landscapes.

The Water Smart Landscapes Rebate Program offers $3 per square foot of grass that's removed up to the first 10,000 square feet and $1.50 for each additional square foot after that for each fiscal year.

The Bureau of Reclamation believes that the program will remove 23,166,023 square feet of turfgrass, reducing delivery of its Colorado River water entitlement by 189,635 acre-feet.

The investment is part of a broader $284.8 million announcement for long-term, IRA-funded water conservation projects in collaboration with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California and the Coachella Valley Water District in addition to SNWA.

If you are interested in applying for the program, click here.