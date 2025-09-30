Las Vegas families ask for help after food stamp benefits are stolen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Soaring grocery prices already force many families to choose between food and other necessities. But when criminals target food stamp benefits, those tough choices become impossible ones.

Several desperate Las Vegas families reached out asking Darcy, What's The Deal after thieves wiped out their benefits, leaving them wondering where their next meal would come from.

EBT fraud is draining millions from Nevada's most vulnerable families. Sophisticated thieves are constantly evolving their tactics to steal food money from those who can least afford to lose it. So what's being done to stop this devastating crime?

Taylor Kirkwood is juggling three young children and big dreams. This fall, she'll add student to her already packed schedule.

"I'm going to school for Northwest Career College in October for medical and phlebotomy," she said.

She's relied on her SNAP benefits since 2017. However, one morning, she discovered criminals had invaded her account — literally stealing food from her children's mouths.

"They took $20 to see if there was something on there. Then they took $880. Then they took the rest of it."

She called the welfare office hoping for help. Instead, she got disappointing news.

"She said it's been happening to a lot of people and they haven't been giving reimbursements because it's becoming too much, and I just told them that's really not fair."

Another desperate viewer contacted me with a similar story, prompting me to dig into just how big this crisis has become.

The numbers are staggering. According to the state Division of Welfare and Supportive Services, criminals have stolen $4.6 million in SNAP benefits through skimming and cloning between October 2022 and December 2024.

This year alone, there have been 1,500 confirmed scam cases and $760,000 stolen.

Victims face a cruel waiting game — 10 to 20 days for their claims to be validated before law enforcement even gets involved.

"They just tell you to call the fraud hotline, which is kind of a little bit unprofessional and irritating because we have to wait another month to get our food stamps," Kirkwood said.

Here's the crushing reality. Victims get zero reimbursement for stolen benefits. A federal program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition that once provided those lifeline payments expired in December and Nevada has no backup plan.

Lawmakers had a chance to fix this. Assembly Bill 474 would have created a state program to help SNAP victims. However, the bill died in committee.

Kirkwood's family will survive this month because a generous friend stepped in. However, she's demanding better from Nevada's leaders.

"Some people do work and still try to better themselves and things like that," Kirkwood said. "They need to do better. They need to do better with communication and try to help people."

Since you can't recover stolen benefits, prevention is your only protection.

State officials have a few tips:



Lock your EBT card when you're not shopping.

Change your PIN every month.

Never share that number with anyone outside your household.

The Division of Social Services began tracking skimming and cloning reports in October 2022. They are working with state and federal law enforcement agencies as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Services to identify trends and develop strategies to reduce EBT fraud. Law enforcement and the court system oversee prosecution and possible restitution upon conviction.

If your benefits have been stolen, state officials say you can:



Obtain a new EBT card . You can request a new card immediately by visiting a Division of Social Services (DSS) District Office or by calling 1-866-281-2443.

. You can request a new card immediately by visiting a Division of Social Services (DSS) District Office or by calling 1-866-281-2443. Report the fraud . When you obtain a new EBT card at a District Office or by calling the Division of Social Services, Investigations and Recovery at 1-702-486-1875.

. When you obtain a new EBT card at a District Office or by calling the Division of Social Services, Investigations and Recovery at 1-702-486-1875. Stay vigilant . Avoid using card readers that look tampered with. You're also advised to monitor your benefits through the EBT Edge app or website.

. Avoid using card readers that look tampered with. You're also advised to monitor your benefits through the EBT Edge app or website. Explore local assistance resources. If you need help finding food or supportive services, you can call 211 or visit nevada211.org.

