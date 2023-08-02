Stolen EBT benefits now eligible for replacement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Victims of stolen EBT funds will soon have relief as a new rule goes into effect.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition approved the rule change on July 31.

Now, people receiving SNAP benefits who have had their EBT accounts skimmed, cloned, or otherwise defrauded can apply to have them replaced, within a certain time frame.

13 INVESTIGATES: Food stamp fraud predicted to be billion-dollar problem for Nevada

The customer must report the the loss of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds to the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (DWSS), then they have 10 business days to make a claim for replacement.

Additionally, the DWSS will be accepting claims on stolen funds from October 1, 2022 through July 30, 2023—customers have 60 days to do so.

Next, the Investigations and Recovery Unit will review claims, those approved will have the benefits replaced within about 30 calendar days, according to DWSS.

DWSS says they suggest the following prevention tips to minimize the chances of being a victim of stolen benefits:

