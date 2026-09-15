Former Las Vegas police officer sentenced for abusing police powers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Las Vegas police officer has been sentenced for abusing his position to harm a woman, who claims he unlawfully detained her, sexually assaulted her, and searched her van without a warrant earlier this year.

On Tuesday, District Court Judge Eric Johnson sentenced Manuel Ramangmou to 30 days in the Clark County Detention Center with one day credit for time served.

WATCH: Full hearing 9-15-26

Former LVMPD officer sentenced for abusing police powers

Attorney Warren Geller, who represented Ramangmou, asked Johnson to consider probation instead.

"I had a client in a very similar situation in terms of profession. I do want the court to be aware that it is a 23-hour lockdown. It's not typical CCDC like it is for everyone else. Although I can't quantify the rate at which time passes, logically, when you're on a 23-hour lockdown, I would submit that a month feels like 6, 7, 8 months under those conditions," Geller said. "I understand this is a situation that my client put himself in. So I was certainly not blaming anyone for that but I do want the court to be aware that policy of segregation causes a 23-hour lockdown."

Geller also stated that if Ramangmou was given probation for a year as well as a mental health evaluation and follow-up treatment, "that's more of a long-term vision of getting the root of what the issue was here and actually finding a remedy for it."

Johnson disagreed.

"The view of his conduct here, I could not go along with simply just stamping it and credit for time served, which was essentially no time served," Johnson said. "I do see at least some jail time here as being important to drive home filling the position as a police officer, you take on a great duty to the public and it's one which the public trust is critical and that was totally undermined in this case. ... You don't turn off your body cam and you don't use your color of office for personal use."

Ramangmou was placed in handcuffs and escorted out of the courtroom following sentencing.

WATCH: Police body camera footage reveals more from controversial encounter

WATCH: Body camera footage reveals more about controversial encounter

This is not the only legal proceeding involving Ramangmou's May encounter with the woman named April.

A federal civil rights lawsuit outlines additional allegations against Ramangmou.

Attorney Carl Arnold, of CEGA Law Group, is representing April and says she has been on edge for months following this incident.

"This was a very serious crime. My client was molested behind the bushes by any officer," Arnold told Channel 13 in July. "She's been in fear for her life the last two months when even a police car goes by."

WATCH: Darcy Spears speaks to April's attorney

Attorney says LVMPD is 'dangerously lacking' in response to officer's alleged sexual assault

When looking at the federal case, no hearing dates have been set, as of Tuesday morning.

Ramangmou was originally hired by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in November 2023. He was placed on suspension of police powers, with pay in May 2026. He separated from the department on July 11, 2026.