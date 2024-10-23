As Clinton stumps for Harris, locals share their thoughts on the former president's visit to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Bill Clinton was stumping in Las Vegas for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, telling a crowd of at least 250 people at the Doolittle Community Center she was better on the economy, she was better on immigration, and she was better on healthcare.

But more important — he told people they need to get out and vote.

"In these last two weeks, I don't want you to spend a lot of time badmouthing Trump. I want you to tell people why Harris is better," Clinton said.

"It's going to be very hard for us to win if we don't carry here. And we certainly can't hold the Senate if we don't carry here."

In his 38-minute speech, Clinton detailed Harris' stances on healthcare, including capping insulin prices; affordable housing, including her plan to build three million new homes; and immigration, touting a bipartisan bill that was killed after Trump came out against it.

He said Harris' record has earned her a chance at the White House.

"When Joe Biden leaves office, the Biden-Harris administration will have produced the largest number of jobs in four years than there have ever been produced in the history of the United States," Clinton said.

Although Clinton left office a quarter-century ago, people at his rally said he could still fire up the troops.

Ty Jones said Clinton still has the ability to ignite a crowd.

"He has a gift to be able to connect with people and I think young people, older people all connect with President Clinton," Jones said. "He's a wonderful, wonderful individual and he knows really how to get a crowd motivated."

A younger voter, Alexis Washington-Davis, said she heard about Clinton's presidency from her parents and was excited to see the former chief executive.

"So excited. I wanted to see Bill. I didn't know he was gonna come out here to Vegas, but once I got the notification, I'm like, I'm totally down," Washington-Davis said.

In response to the visit, Republican National Committee spokeswoman Anna Kelly released a statement that reads, in part:

"If Bill Clinton cares about families, he should tell Kamala Harris to stop pushing policies that have driven up prices for groceries, child care and housing — making it unaffordable for Americans to have children."

As if to underscore Nevada's importance in this election, we're going to see from First Lady Jill Biden, Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz, Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance, and Donald Trump himself this week at the Thomas & Mack Center.

If you want to early vote, Channel 13 has compiled a list of voting sites around the valley on our website.

If you have questions about the election, you can submit them to Ask Steve, where senior political reporter Steve Sebelius will endeavor to respond, online or on air.