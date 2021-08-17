List of venues, shows, employers requiring vaccination or negative COVID test

Here is a list of venues, shows, employers etc. who are requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or negative test results. Check back often for updates.

SPORTS

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they will require fans to show proof of vaccination through the CLEAR app and Health Pass feature to enter Allegiant Stadium without masks. They will also offer vaccinations on-site before home games. Fans who have only received one dose of Pfizer or Moderna will have to wear masks. Adults who have not been vaccinated may not attend. Children between 2 and 11 may attend but must wear masks.

Vegas Golden Knights are not requiring proof of vaccination at this time although they play inside the T-Mobile Arena, which is owned partly by AEG.

Las Vegas Aces say they are not planning on changing their policy at this time. All fans must wear masks. The Aces play at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.

CONVENTIONS

Attendees of CES 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in January 2022 will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result to attend. They are also looking into accepting proof of positive antibody test.

SHOWS OR VENUES

AEG is requiring all attendees of their shows and their employees to be vaccinated starting Oct. 1. They operate the Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas, opening Nov. 6.

Brooklyn Bowl at The LINQ Promenade is requiring proof of vaccination or negative test results for anyone who attends their shows. They are owned by Live Nation.

The Day N Vegas festival, which is operated by AEG, wil require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. The festival is happening Nov. 12-14 at Las Vegas Festival grounds.

The House of Blues at Mandalay Bay is requiring all ticket holders to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test result beginning Oct. 4. They are owned by Live Nation.

The Smith Center for Performing Arts is requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or negative tests for anyone attending their shows or enterting their building.

Life is Beautiful music/art/food festival in downtown Las Vegas is requiring guests to provide proof of vaccination or negative test. The festival is taking place Sept. 17-19.

EMPLOYERS

MGM Resorts International is requiring all new hires and salaried employees to be fully vaccinated. Salaried employees, unless they work exclusively at home, must show proof by Oct. 15.

St. Rose Dominican Hospitals is requring all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement goes into effect Nov. 1 and includes physicians with hospital privileges, volunteers and others.