AEG Presents to require COVID-19 vaccines for concertgoers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — AEG Presents, a major tour and festival promoter, announced that COVID-19 vaccines would be required for concertgoers at its clubs, theaters and festivals.

The company says Thursday in a news release that the requirement is set to go into full effect no later than Oct. 1. The date was chosen specifically to allow time for any eligible unvaccinated ticketholders and staff to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so

AEG Presents is either an owner or partner in such iconic venues and festivals as New York’s Webster Hall and Brooklyn Steel, The Roxy and El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Firefly Music Festival, Day N Vegas, The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and Coachella Music & Arts Festival, among others.

The policy also applies to event staff and anyone who enters their venues or festivals.

Chairman and chief operating officer Jay Marciano said he expects some pushback but is confident they are doing what's best for everyone.

13 Action News contributed to this report.