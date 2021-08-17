House of Blues, Brooklyn Bowl will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Live Nation has announced that they will require fans to be vaccinated if they plan to attend a show or concert at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay or the Brooklyn Bowl on The LINQ Promenade.

President and CEO Michael Rapino released the following statement:

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US."

Employees will also be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

After Oct. 4, all of Live Nation's fully owned and operated venues and festivals in the U.S. will require all artists and fans to either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, where permitted by law.

After Oct. 4, all employees will also need to be fully vaccinated.

Ticket holders are currently being directly alerted with the details pertaining to their show as new guidelines are put in place.

On Monday, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that large venues that hold more than 4,000 people can choose 1 of 2 options.

They can either require everyone to wear a mask whether or not they are vaccinated or give fully vaccinated people the option to not wear a mask. People who are only partially vaccinated would still be required to wear a mask and people who are not vaccinated will not be admitted to the venue if the venue chooses the 2nd option.

The Las Vegas Raiders football team announced shortly after that they will be requiring vaccination.