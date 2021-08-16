MGM Resorts to begin requiring salaried employees, new hires to be vaccinated against COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Resorts International is now requiring COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment for all salaried employees and new hires throughout the United States, according to a letter sent to employees on Monday.

The letter says that salaried employees not working exclusively from home must be vaccinated by Oct. 15 and all employees, both horly and salary, who do not work exclusively from home must provide proof of vaccination before beginning work, effective Aug. 30.

MGM says it conducts pop-up vaccine clinics at every one of its Las Vegas properties on a regular basis to make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated.

MGM also says the clinics are also open to families, entertainers and employees of third-party vendors.

They also offer regular COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees at its properties.

The company has made efforts to educate its employees about COVID-19 vaccines and has also offered employees chances to win a variety of prizes if they chose to be vaccinated.

MGM Resorts is joining several companies that have made similar announcements in recent weeks.

