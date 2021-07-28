MGM Resorts CEO urges all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle sent a letter to all employees today urging them to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

Hornbuckle says in his letter that the rapid growth in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths is a "disheartening step backward when we should be focused on continuing our recovery."

Hornbuckle assured the employees that vaccines are safe and effective in his letter. He encouraged employees that are unsure to talk to their doctor and to do so as soon as possible.

He also talked about how our region's low vaccination rate is putting us back on the path to overrun hospitals, unnecessary deaths, fewer tourists and possible furloughs and layoffs.

As of July 19, MGM Resorts began requiring their employees to provide proof of vaccination or begin getting weekly COVID-19 tests. MGM Resorts is providing the test on its properties for $15 or the employee can get a PCR test elsewhere and submit the results.

Employees were also divided into four testing groups and the groups are being assigned a specific week for testing and validation.

Hornbuckle also said in his letter that MGM Resorts will also require all of its guests and visitors to wear masks in accordance with the new state mandate that goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. July 30.

