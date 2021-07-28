Nevada Gaming Control Board expects licensees to follow new mask mandate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board is also requiring all licensees in counties deemed an area of substantial or high transmission to require their guests and employees to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. The GCB sent the following on Tuesday afternoon:

On July 27, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance relating to the mitigation of the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant. In part, the updated guidance states that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. Emergency Directive 045 adopts all CDC guidance related to requirements for facial coverings.

Governor Sisolak issued Emergency Directive 047 on July 27, 2021, which provides a grace period for full compliance with all guidance issued by the CDC related to the use of face coverings. Therefore, licensees in a county deemed an area of substantial or high transmission shall ensure that all employees, patrons, and guests properly utilize face coverings, subject to the conditions in Emergency Directives 045 and 047, effective 12:01am on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Based on current CDC data, the following counties are deemed areas of substantial or high transmission:

• Carson City

• Churchill

• Clark

• Douglas

• Elko

• Esmeralda

• Lincoln

• Lyon

• Mineral

• Nye

• Washoe

• White Pine

Each licensee subject to this Industry Notice must have dedicated signage throughout its establishment notifying patrons where face coverings are required.

In conjunction with state and local health officials, the Nevada Gaming Control Board will continue to ensure that best practices are used in the mitigation of COVID-19, and its effect on licensee operations, and will issue further notices as appropriate.