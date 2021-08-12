Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals will require vaccination

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals has made the decision to require all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.

Here is the notice that was sent to employees:

In keeping with our mission of improving the health of those we serve, especially those most vulnerable, and our commitment to providing safe care for patients and a safe work environment for clinicians and staff, Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1, 2021. This requirement will include all physicians, Advanced Practice Providers, volunteers, and others caring for patients within our facilities.

As health care providers we have a responsibility to help end this pandemic and protect our patients, our colleagues, and our communities. Requiring vaccination for our teams is critical to maintaining a safe care environment. Medical and religious exemptions will be available for those who qualify.

Throughout the pandemic, our hospitals in southern Nevada have implemented a broad range of safety measures in order to continue providing essential health care services to everyone in our communities, including those battling life-threatening COVID-19 infections. COVID-19 cases are on the rise again due to the threat of new variants and low vaccination rates in many communities. Our decision to require the COVID-19 vaccination for our caregiver teams is rooted in our commitment to keeping our community safe and bringing an end to this pandemic as quickly as possible.

By requiring the COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment, just as we do with the annual flu (influenza) vaccine, Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican joins health systems and associations across the country in supporting vaccination for health care workers in efforts to protect our patients, health care staff, and communities from this dangerous disease.

Many hospitals and others across the country have started requiring their employees to be vaccinated, including hospitals in Illinois, Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Ohio and more.

