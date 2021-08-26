EDC Las Vegas requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — EDC Las Vegas will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result for attendees of the 2021 event.

Pasquale Rotella, the CEO and founder of Insomniac events posted the following message on his Instagram account yesterday:

"Headliners! I want to share the new entry protocols for the foreseeable future at all Insomniac events. To create an environment where live events can continue for all of us, we are requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before first entering the event or proof of full vaccination. Specific details for each event will be updated on the event’s social channels & website FAQ within the next week.

There may be exceptions to our policy for certain states based on local laws. We will keep you informed regarding any events where this may be the case.

Thank you Headliners for helping keep live events going & hope to see you all on the dancefloor. 💜"