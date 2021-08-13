Smith Center requiring vaccinations or negative tests and masks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Las Vegas is joining the list of venues requiring a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination for everyone entering the building.

The Smith Center sent an email to its members on Friday morning and updated their website.

According to the email, performing arts patrons are way ahead of the national average for being vaccinated.

The Smith Center says that their policies are consistent with the best practices around the country, from Broadway to Hollywood.

The email also says that the center has made changes to its HVAC system and implemented electrostatic cleaning protocols. They are also changing their ticketing system, program book and food and beverage options.

The performing arts center is not wearing patrons to be fully vaccinated. They only have to be able to show proof of receiving at least one dose.

Everyone who enters the building will also be required to wear masks.

