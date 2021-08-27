World Series of Poker 2021 joins list of events requiring proof of vaccination

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The World Series of Poker has announced that it will also require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 prior to registration for the 2021 event.
Participation in the 2021 WSOP will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 prior to first registration. Players are encouraged to make use of CLEAR’s free mobile app and Health Pass feature: https://t.co/PxfgAohpBe. Additional info & FAQ: https://t.co/wUF6nLTXLL (1/3) pic.twitter.com/pHSh4PTj41— WSOP (@WSOP) August 27, 2021
WSOP went on to say that it doesn’t discriminate against convicted rapists, registered sex offenders, drug dealers, Haitian presidential assassins, KKK members, actual skinheads, poker cheats, thieves and scum bags, but it does discriminate against "unvaccinated people."
WSOP doesn’t discriminate against:— Tim Reilly 🇺🇸 (@TimReillyPoker) August 27, 2021
Convicted Rapists
Registered Sex Offenders
Current Drug dealers
Haitian Presidential assassins
KKK members
Actual Skin heads
Poker Cheats
Thieves and scum bags
WSOP does discriminate again:
Unvaccinated people
The largest poker tournament in the world is scheduled to take place Sept. 30 through Nov. 23 at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas.
Last year's event was moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
