World Series of Poker 2021 joins list of events requiring proof of vaccination

Posted at 11:35 AM, Aug 27, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The World Series of Poker has announced that it will also require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 prior to registration for the 2021 event.

The largest poker tournament in the world is scheduled to take place Sept. 30 through Nov. 23 at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

Last year's event was moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

