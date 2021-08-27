World Series of Poker 2021 joins list of events requiring proof of vaccination

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The World Series of Poker has announced that it will also require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 prior to registration for the 2021 event.

Participation in the 2021 WSOP will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 prior to first registration. Players are encouraged to make use of CLEAR’s free mobile app and Health Pass feature: https://t.co/PxfgAohpBe. Additional info & FAQ: https://t.co/wUF6nLTXLL (1/3) pic.twitter.com/pHSh4PTj41 — WSOP (@WSOP) August 27, 2021

WSOP went on to say that it doesn’t discriminate against convicted rapists, registered sex offenders, drug dealers, Haitian presidential assassins, KKK members, actual skinheads, poker cheats, thieves and scum bags, but it does discriminate against "unvaccinated people."

WSOP doesn’t discriminate against:

Convicted Rapists

Registered Sex Offenders

Current Drug dealers

Haitian Presidential assassins

KKK members

Actual Skin heads

Poker Cheats

Thieves and scum bags



WSOP does discriminate again:

Unvaccinated people — Tim Reilly 🇺🇸 (@TimReillyPoker) August 27, 2021

The largest poker tournament in the world is scheduled to take place Sept. 30 through Nov. 23 at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

PREVIOUS: World Series of Poker announces return to Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas

Last year's event was moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: List of venues, shows, employers requiring vaccination or negative COVID test