E-scooter rider killed in collision with SUV near downtown Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The rider of an electric scooter was killed in a collision near downtown Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Channel 13 first received reports of the collision in the area of Bridger Avenue and 15th Street at approximately 3 p.m.

According to police, the crash involved an SUV and an electric scooter. The person riding the scooter died from their injuries at the scene.

Jim Flint, KTNV Las Vegas police investigate a fatal collision involving an SUV and an e-scooter in the area of Bridger Avenue and 15th Street on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Traffic detectives are investigating the collision. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

This comes as trauma doctors in Southern Nevada are sounding the alarm about a rising number of e-scooter and e-bike-related fatalities on our roads.

A recent report to Clark County leaders revealed 602 people were treated at local hospitals for injuries from an e-device-related crash — a 400% increase. Additionally, 46% of the 303 students hit by a vehicle while going to and from school in Southern Nevada were using an e-device, the report found.

Hailey Gravitt reports more on what's being done to address the spike in fatal collisions: