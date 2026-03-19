E-scooter rider killed in collision with SUV near downtown Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The rider of an electric scooter was killed in a collision near downtown Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Channel 13 first received reports of the collision in the area of Bridger Avenue and 15th Street at approximately 3 p.m.
According to police, the crash involved an SUV and an electric scooter. The person riding the scooter died from their injuries at the scene.
Traffic detectives are investigating the collision. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.
This comes as trauma doctors in Southern Nevada are sounding the alarm about a rising number of e-scooter and e-bike-related fatalities on our roads.
A recent report to Clark County leaders revealed 602 people were treated at local hospitals for injuries from an e-device-related crash — a 400% increase. Additionally, 46% of the 303 students hit by a vehicle while going to and from school in Southern Nevada were using an e-device, the report found.
Hailey Gravitt reports more on what's being done to address the spike in fatal collisions:
-
-
Traffic deaths in Clark County continue to decrease year to dateLatest statewide fatal report for February shows traffic deaths down nearly 25% in Clark County compared to 2025, the 14th straight month with a decline.
NDOT's new highway safety plan wants to have a 35% reduction in traffic deathsNDOT's new highway safety plan is a plan and framework aimed at reducing fatalities and serious injuries on Nevada's roadways, according to a news release sent to Channel 13.
Southern Nevada traffic task force makes more than 3,000 stops in first monthsA joint traffic task force in Southern Nevada is reporting early results two months after its launch, with thousands of traffic stops already made in an effort to reduce fatalities on local roads.
Las Vegas City Council to vote on funding for street light upgradesAs we continue the Fight for Safer Streets on Channel 13, we're tracking how local governments are working to save lives on our roadways.
-