CCSD Police: Over 345 student pedestrian collisions reported this school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At the beginning of the school year, the Clark County Police Department (CCSDPD) officially launched their public online dashboard focused on student pedestrian crash data.

It’s an effort that’s been in the works for a couple of years, but what it illustrates is a troubling trend with the number of incidents going up rather than down.

The dashboard shows 347 incidents in the 2025-26 school year alone.

WATCH | Over 345 student pedestrian collisions reported this school year

CCSD Police: More than 345 student pedestrian collisions this school year

“All that information comes from not only our department but from our other jurisdictions where they’ll capture that information via the electronic ticket writing system that we all use,” said CCSDPD's Lieutenant Bryan Zink.

The dashboard incident details show students were on bikes, e-scooters, or on foot when the accidents happened. It also points out that drivers are the ones in the wrong more often, based on the reports, but that’s not the whole story.

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“Sometimes the drivers aren’t paying attention,” said Zink, “but, a lot of the times, too, the kids that are on these devices aren’t being good pedestrians. They’re not following the simple traffic laws, or they’re actually out riding on devices that are actually illegal.”

Zink said the hope is to actually create change that’ll mean students are safer walking to and from school with this data.

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Channel 13 looked into this dashboard following the crash involving a Las Vegas High School student early Wednesday morning. A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department source confirmed they had scrapes and bruises from the incident.

It’s not clear if the student was on the way to school at the time of the crash.

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We also caught up with AJ Baca, a resident off of Sahara in East Las Vegas. He shared with us that added crosswalks in the area might improve the issue.

"Maybe it would be nice if there [were] more crosswalks, because I notice when the high school gets out, a lot of kids are just walking through and cars are still coming. So that would probably help." Baca said.

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Though only one of Baca's children is in school right now, he says he's always hoping to instill in them a cautious approach to walking near traffic.

"Definitely trying to teach these little ones, always make sure you're looking and looking again," Baca said, "Cause we can't rely on others."

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