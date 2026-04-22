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Teen hit by car while walking near Las Vegas High School in east valley, Metro source says

Teen hit by car walking near Las Vegas High School, police source says
KTNV
Teen hit by car walking near Las Vegas High School, police source says
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenager was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash in the east valley.

It happened near Orchard Valley Drive and Sahara Avenue, between Sloan Lane and Tree Line Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A source with Metro confirmed to Channel 13 that a 17-year-old got scrapes and bruises after being hit by a car while walking near Las Vegas High School, where the victim attends school.

The teen was taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment.

Impairment is not suspected, Metro said, and the investigation is ongoing.

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