LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A rash of serious motorcycle crashes is raising more concerns about safety on our roads.

In April alone, officers have responded to at least five serious motorcycle crashes in Clark County, including a crash that shut down part of the 215 at Rainbow Blvd for hours Monday morning.

Anyssa Bohanan shares the advice from law enforcement o improve safety on our roads:

Rash of motorcycle crashes prompts law enforcement warning to slow down, wear helmets

Shawn Haggstrom, the public information officer for Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol, says speed and reckless driving are the biggest dangers on our valley roads.

"Where we're seeing most of our problems with these fatal crashes is people are driving too fast and they're making unsafe lane changes," Haggstrom said. "I think three or four of the motorcycles that have already crashed this year have ran into the back end of other vehicles trying to merge into different lanes, so that becomes a big problem for us, and for them, down the road."

Haggstrom added that the majority of the motorcycle-related crashes we're seeing have been caused by motorcyclists, with one of the biggest issues he sees involving "lane-splitting."

"A lot of people come to Las Vegas from other states where lane-splitting is legal, like California, but it is illegal here in Las Vegas. It's just too dangerous to do out here, and we see it more often all the time," said Haggstrom.

In just a few days, May 1 will mark the start of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. The Motorcycle Safety Foundation has more tips to keep us all safe on the road.

If you're a rider, they recommend:



Be visible but pretend you are invisible. Wear bright or light-colored safety gear and don’t ride in vehicle blind spots. Assume drivers don’t see you and stay alert to what’s happening around you.

Wear bright or light-colored safety gear and don’t ride in vehicle blind spots. Assume drivers don’t see you and stay alert to what’s happening around you. Gear up. Wear proper riding gear head to toe. Full-face helmets provide the best protection; jackets, pants, gloves, and boots made for riding often use abrasion-resistant material and armor for extra protection.

Wear proper riding gear head to toe. Full-face helmets provide the best protection; jackets, pants, gloves, and boots made for riding often use abrasion-resistant material and armor for extra protection. Get trained and keep learning. Training is the best way to build and maintain riding skills. The Motorcycle Safety Foundation offers courses for new and experienced riders. Not ready to commit to a class? MSF RIDE Day events let you try riding for free with expert coaching — motorcycle and helmet use included. Visit MSF-USA.org to find a RIDE Day near you.

And if you're a driver, they say you should:



Look for motorcyclists. They’re smaller and can disappear in blind spots, so take a second look — especially before turning or changing lanes.

They’re smaller and can disappear in blind spots, so take a second look — especially before turning or changing lanes. Stay focused. Texting can wait. At 65 mph, you can cover a football field in less than four seconds. A moment of distraction isn’t worth a life.

Texting can wait. At 65 mph, you can cover a football field in less than four seconds. A moment of distraction isn’t worth a life. Give space. Motorcyclists can slow by rolling off the throttle, which won’t activate brake lights, so keep three to four seconds of following distance.

Ultimately, police say, it's up to all of us to make sure we get home to our loved ones safely by slowing down, being aware, and never driving impaired.

At Channel 13, road safety is an issue we're committed to covering across the Southern Nevada community. If you have a question, concern, issue or story idea, reach out and let us know at ktnv.com/letstalk.