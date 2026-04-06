This year, pedestrian deaths make up half of all fatal crashes in the Las Vegas Valley. What's being done?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A troubling trend on Southern Nevada roads has police warning community members to pay attention.

So far in 2026, there have been 35 fatal crashes in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction — fewer than there were at this time last year. And while the overall number of deadly crashes has gone down, LVMPD's data shows there have been more than 200 pedestrian-related crashes so far in 2026, and 17 of them have been fatal.

Anyssa Bohanan follows up with Las Vegas police to learn how they're tackling the issue:

What's being done about pedestrian deaths on Las Vegas roads?

Officer Robert Wicks says the most common reason for pedestrian fatalities is pedestrian error.

"Pedestrians, when they’re crossing right now, they’re so distracted," said Wicks. "They’ve got their heads buried in their phones or other electronics, they’ve got headphones on."

TRAFFIC FATALITY REPORT!



Each week, more lives are lost on our roadways. Please drive responsibly, stay alert, and make choices that help keep everyone safe. Together, we can work to prevent this number from rising.



Every life lost is someone’s loved one. When you get behind… pic.twitter.com/TJpY7J3zXk — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 31, 2026

LVMPD's data also shows driver behavior, including speeding and failure to yield, remains a factor in many crashes.

Wicks says the best way to stay safe as a pedestrian comes down to being aware. It may sound like common sense, but simple things like making eye contact with a driver so you know they see you and walking inside a marked crosswalk could help save a life.

"We’re going to have to continue to educate people that when you’re using our roadways, whether that’s as a vehicle or driver or as a pedestrian, you have to have situational awareness," Wicks said.

Lowering pedestrian deaths and other traffic fatalities is a priority for LVMPD in 2026, officials have said.

We asked how they plan to tackle the issue, and Wicks pointed out the department has already helped create the Southern Nevada Traffic Task Force — something we've previously reported on here at Channel 13.

Local News Southern Nevada traffic task force makes more than 3,000 stops in first months Hailey Gravitt

Wicks also tells us that LVMPD has a dedicated squad to patrol nightly in areas that have been identified as high risk for dangerous traffic incidents.

"One-hundred-sixty-two for 2025 is far too many, and we want to get that number down," Wicks said.

As we continue covering traffic safety across Southern Nevada, we want to hear from you. Let us know your thoughts about preventing fatal crashes or share the problems you see in your neighborhood at ktnv.com/letstalk.