Fatal motorcycle crash closes portion of 215 beltway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A section of the 215 south is closed early Monday morning as authorities investigate a crash that has left one person dead.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the beltway in the area of Rainbow, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

This crash involved a motorcycle and a sedan, and the motorcycle rider has been confirmed dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan has remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

All travel lanes of the 215 at Rainbow are closed. All westbound CC215 traffic is being diverted off onto the CC215/Rainbow on-ramp.

Please use an alternate route, as authorities have not released a reopening time yet.

This is an ongoing investigation.

