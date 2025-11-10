A string of traffic-related incidents left multiple people injured or dead in the valley

A string of traffic-related incidents across the Las Vegas Valley this weekend left multiple people injured and dead, including two fatal hit-and-run crashes and a shooting during a street takeover.

Police say a man was shot near the intersection of Patrick Lane and Decatur Boulevard during a street takeover Saturday morning. Tire marks from the dangerous event are still visible on the road.

"It's kind of disturbing," said Amir Pitts, a resident.

Investigators received multiple calls about people doing donuts and blocking nearby parking lots. When police arrived to investigate, the cars immediately took off. Officers then found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

"This is where the cops found the shells over here. It's pretty sad that these kids come over here to have a good time, and it gets out of hand," said Bear, a local.

The man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. Locals like Bear were not surprised to hear about the takeover.

"Every weekend, the kids come out to do their little circles and burnouts and stuff, basically a nuisance," Bear said.

"I am not shocked because I have seen the marking all the time over here," Pitts said.

This incident was just one of at least four serious and fatal traffic incidents across the valley this weekend.

Police are investigating two separate hit-and-run crashes. The first was reported near Bob Price Park just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a man in a wheelchair was hit by a dark-colored Toyota Tundra after it veered off the road. The impact sent the man flying 75 yards down the street, where he was hit by another car. As of Sunday night, police are still looking for the driver who fled, leaving the victim dead at the scene.

"Not paying attention to what's going on around them -- that's what's going to happen," Bear said.

Nearly 17 hours later, another deadly hit-and-run occurred near Nellis Boulevard and Monroe Avenue. Investigators say a 53-year-old woman was crossing the street outside a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a light-colored sedan.

Police say the driver stopped for a few seconds before taking off. They're also looking for the driver and passenger of a light-colored hatchback that also hit the 53-year-old woman, who died at the scene.

Hours later, a driver was arrested for DUI and reckless driving after hitting two people on the Las Vegas Strip near Spring Mountain Road and Mel Torme Way.

Police say just before 11 p.m. Saturday, two women crossed the intersection when they were not supposed to and were hit by a suspected DUI driver. Both women were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about the hit-and-run crashes, you can call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

