Crash near Strip seriously injures two pedestrians, DUI suspected

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash near the Strip leads to two pedestrians with substantial to life-threatening injuries on Saturday night, according to Metro Police.

The crash happened around 10:54 p.m. when two pedestrians crossed Mel Torme Way on Spring Mountain Road against the "walk/don't walk" signal. A man driving a Toyota entered the intersection on a red light and struck the two pedestrians.

Medical crews transported the pedestrians to UMC with substantial to life-threatening injuries

The driver stayed at the scene and showed signs of impairment. He was arrested for charges related to driving under the influence and reckless driving.

The collision remains under investigation.