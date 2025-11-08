Hit-and-run kills pedestrian in wheelchair, LVMPD seeks help identifying driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has shared details regarding a fatal hit-and-run near Bob Price Park.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday morning on Judson Avenue and North Rigney Lane.

Police said that video surveillance, scene evidence, and witness statements helped them determine that a Toyota Tundra traveling westbound on Judson Avenue and North Rigney Lane left its travel lane and struck a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair in the north paved shoulder. LVMPD shared that the Tundra did not stop, and fled the scene.

According to officials, this pushed the wheelchair into eastbound lanes, where it collided with a Toyota Corolla. Police said the driver of the Corolla stayed on the scene and was not impaired.

The pedestrian, a 39-year-old man, was taken by medical personnel to a nearby hospital, where officials say he later died from his injuries. This brings the total traffic-related deaths in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2025 to 136 at this time.

LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate this incident, and they are requesting the public's help identifying the vehicle and person(s) of involved.

LVMPD

According to police, "the vehicle of interest is a dark colored Toyota Tundra with an approximate year range of 2015 to 2018. The vehicle will have front-end damage."

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app “P3.” Message and Data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.